Advertisement

The Latest Celeb News, Celebrity Gossip

Celebrity entertainment news


Load More

Hollywood celebrity news, celebrity gossip & rumors

  •  
    Advertisement
  •  

    Subscribe

CELEBRITY LIFESTYLE

CELEBRITY FASHION TRENDS


Load More

Music industry news, top music artists stories

Hollywood & top movies news

  •  
    Advertisement

Awards

Ellen DeGeneres and Wife Portia Celebrate Ellen’s Record of Wins at PCA

Ellen DeGeneres and Wife Portia Celebrate Ellen’s Record of Wins at PCA

Ashley Mitchell 0 Posted On 01/20/2017
Ellen DeGeneres is the Most Awarded Star at People’s Choice Awards Ever!

Ellen DeGeneres is the Most Awarded Star at People’s Choice Awards Ever!

Johnny Depp Opens Up about His Divorce at People’s Choice Awards

Johnny Depp Opens Up about His Divorce at People’s Choice Awards

A Legendary Lineup Is Expected to Perform at This Year's Grammy Awards!

A Legendary Lineup Is Expected to Perform at This Year's Grammy Awards!

David Bowie And Leonard Cohen Nominated For Brits Awards

David Bowie And Leonard Cohen Nominated For Brits Awards

Celebrities - TV Shows

Celebrity Politicians

SPORTS CELEBRITY NEWS

CELEBRITY INSIDER – THE LATEST CELEBRITY NEWS, CELEBRITY GOSSIP, HOLLYWOOD CELEBRITY NEWS, CELEBRITY ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

CELEBRITYINSIDER.ORG is an independent blog network that supports a community of users with access to insider celebrity reports, unbiased news and other information related to TV shows, fashion, lifestyle, movies, music, sports, politics and other entertainment news like Hollywood celebrity news, celebrity fashion trends, celebrities in the music industry and other celebrity gossip and rumors.