Millie Bobby Brown Hopes There Will Be More Challenges To Overcome In The Possible Enola Holmes 3

Millie Bobby Brown played the youngest sibling on the Netflix adaptation of Enola Holmes. However, even before the release of the second Enola Holmes, Millie Bobby Brown is already hoping for more challenges for Enola in the third film.

Enola Holmes 2 is meant to release on 4 th November. The film also includes Helena Bonham Carter, Adeel Akhtar, Henry Cavill, and Susan Wokoma. The first Enola Holmes movie came out in 2020 and is now set to release again as Enola Holmes 2 in 2022. After the journey of solving her mother’s disappearance and the attempted murder of another character, Enola is now focused on becoming a great detective. Joining her forces with Henry Cavill’s Sherlock Holmes, the film promises to show Enola becoming the best detective she can be while simultaneously trying to find her allies.

Millie hopes that the new movies will bring her challenges on a personal level. She mentioned that she knew that there was so much more to her character’s story and she couldn’t wait to bring it to light. She said, “Yes, absolutely. I would love to be a part of another one. I would love to see her do more cases, be put under pressure, be put in crazy situations, and make her feel vulnerable again. I absolutely love seeing her back at work.”

Enola Holmes is present on Netflix and has been widely appreciated for a very long time. Not only are fans obsessed with the film, critics too acknowledge the beauty with which it has been brought to screen as an adaptation of the popular Nancy Springer novel series. Even Enola Holmes 2 is receiving great reviews so far which means that Netflix may carry on the adaptations if the films are gaining such large success.

Viewers are incredibly excited to see what comes next for Enola Holmes. The view rating of the films has been incredibly high which has led to fans impatiently waiting for new films to be released.