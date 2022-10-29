Henry Cavill Talks About How The Black Adam Superman Cameo Came To Pass In Detail

Dwayne Johnson's Black Adam was released in theatres on the 21st of October to much love from the audiences. The film had been highly anticipated for quite a while now and it delivered in almost all aspects but one of the most entertaining bits of the film actually came through in the final seconds. The post-credits scene of the film saw a cameo from Henry Cavill's Superman.

Cavill first took on the role of Superman in 2013's Man of Steel but had been absent from the role since 2017's Justice League and it was assumed that Cavill had parted ways with the red cape. Black Adam confirmed that Henry Cavill is back in the role of Krypton's last son full-time.

There has been a lot of speculation regarding what went on behind the scenes to bring back Cavill in the role and in a recent interview with Josh Horowitz, Cavill has dished out the details. He explained it in the following words:

"I was on Witcher and I got the call saying, “Hey, this is happening, when can you do it?”

And I was like, “I’m working six-day weeks, I don’t know when I can do this.”

And they said, “Look, we’ve got these dates.”

And I said, “OK cool, right, I’ll come in and do it.”

And we had to get clearance from Witcher production at the time, but it was so top secret we couldn’t tell them what. We just said “Hey, there’s this thing I’m gonna do. Can you clear me for it?”…

And so then I went to… Warner Bros. Studios in the UK and on a super secret set… everything all hidden, and I got back in the suit, and it was a very powerful moment for me… [It] was very emotionally connective because I put the Man of Steel suit back on.

And I chose that one in particular because of the nostalgia attached to the suit, and it was incredibly important for me to just be standing there and enjoying that moment. And that is one of the top moments in my career. It feels great to have the opportunity to wear it again."

A Man of Steel 2 movie is reportedly in development and it is clear that fans can expect cameos from Henry Cavill in any future DCU films.