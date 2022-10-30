Liam Hemsworth Will Be Playing Geralt Of Rivia In The Witcher Season 3; Henry Cavill Announces Departure

Henry Cavill has been the face of Netflix's The Witcher TV series for over 2 seasons. The British actor plays the role of the protagonist of the show, Geralt of Rivia. Geralt is a genetically modified monster hunter traveling across the ancient land called The Continent.

The show explores Geralt's life and his various complicated relationships with other characters such as Freya Allan's Princess Cirilla and Anya Chalotra's Yennefer.

However, after 2 successful seasons, Henry Cavill has recently announced via his Instagram that he will be departing from the role and giving it up to Liam Hemsworth after season 3.

Henry posted a picture of his character's insignia from the show and wrote the following caption underneath it:

"Some news to share from The Continent…

My journey as Geralt of Rivia has been filled with both monsters and adventures, and alas, I will be laying down my medallion and my swords for Season 4. In my stead, the fantastic Mr Liam Hemsworth will be taking up the mantle of the White Wolf. As with the greatest of literary characters, I pass the torch with reverence for the time spent embodying Geralt and enthusiasm to see Liam's take on this most fascinating and nuanced of men.

Liam, good sir, this character has such a wonderful depth to him, enjoy diving in and seeing what you can find."

The reason for Henry's departure is probably his return to actively playing Superman in the DC Universe which will be taking up a lot of his time going forward. A Man of Steel 2 movie is reportedly already in development and Superman is expected to cameo in several other DC properties now as well.

Liam Hemsworth is a curious choice for the role of Geralt of Rivia. Liam is most popularly known for his role in The Hunger Games franchise and is a respected actor in the industry. While fans will miss Henry Cavill for sure, many are excited to see what Liam will be bringing to the role going forward.