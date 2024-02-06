Hailey Bieber Elicits Negative Reactions From Fans For Being Pantless For The Rhode Skin Calendar

Last week, Hailey Bieber launched a cheeky calendar for her beauty brand, Rhode Skin. Bieber showcased her tanned abs and skinny legs in fuzzy boots, giving off that beachy vibes. Fans shared negative reactions to the model’s spicy snaps, accusing her of overexposing her body.

Hailey first revealed her brand, Rhode Skin, in June 2022. Her ad campaigns were always accompanied by swimsuit shots. After two years of existence, the brand’s ads have been pushing boundaries, featuring the model flaunting stringy looks and micro bikinis. However, the recent shots go far beyond the promotion of beauty products.

Recently, Hailey Bieber released a limited edition calendar as a part of the PR package for the new Pineapple Refresh cleanser. She posed in a fuzzy mini bikini, a mix of a holiday sweater and a thong bikini. To fully channel that snow-miss vibe, Bieber paired the eye-popping white swimsuit with shaggy knee-high boots. This Y2K cheeky outfit stands out on a picture-perfect night beach.

Though Bieber’s favorite fashion hook, the exposed thong, has always been rocking social media, fans shared their negative reaction to the new Rhode snaps. The model was accused of showing off her tanned body to sell her beauty products.

Fans were questioning the connection between the provocative imagery and the skincare line. One fan pondered: “Is there anything about you that’s real?”.

Since the launch of Rhode, the majority of ad campaigns have featured Hailey Bieber showcasing her toned frame in mini-bikinis. Fans have been lashing out at her ever since for promoting nudity over the actual product. Seems like Bieber prefers focusing on her own body than on the authenticity of Rhode.