Before Things Really Got Going Between Them, Lauren Graham Didn't Bother To Ask Peter Krause Any Serious Questions

According to Lauren Graham, the key differences between her and her long-term lover Peter Krause led to the demise of their relationship.

After 11 years of knowing each other, the Gilmore Girls actress and Krause's co-star on Parenthood acknowledged they may not have known each other, as well as they believed they did. However, the couple began dating in 2010 while they were both working at Parenthood.

Graham told People that he believes some of the benefits of having known each other for such a long period were present in the relationship. And one of the drawbacks is that despite both of us being in our 40s at the time, we virtually went into the relationship without asking any of the questions that people in their 40s need to be asking.

The individual, who was 55 years old, proceeded by saying, We had such a fantastic time together that I didn't ask some essential things like, What are your values, and what do you envision? And those things that are more appropriate for adults. Then, without any further delay, they caught up to us.

The actress who met Krause in the '90s and started their relationship said in an interview with Good Housekeeping in 2017 that the couple's early chats were focused more on their shared interests than any disagreements either of them had.

We were unable to silence one another. The producer reassured the media that their lives were uncomplicated, not about themselves but about the world, books, and family.

They announced their separation in June last year, and Graham claims that being a single woman in her 50s has only strengthened her.

The actress shared her thoughts with the media organization, "I knew I was resilient because I just always have been." You don't whine and accept the consequences of your actions. This is how I've always been brought up.