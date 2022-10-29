In Their First Public Appearance Together, Henry Cavill And Natalie Viscuso Attended The Premiere Of Enola Holmes 2

At the New York City premiere of Enola Holmes 2 on Netflix on Thursday night, Henry Cavill and his girlfriend Natalie Viscuso made their red carpet debut. During their photo op at the celebrity-studded event, the couple couldn't help but get quite affectionate.

Cavill, who is 39 years old, was observed placing his arms affectionately around the waist of his girlfriend, who is 33 years old, and at one point looking adoringly into her eyes while she smiled for the photographers.

The hero of "Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice" looked dapper in a pinstriped suit and a red tie combination. During this time, Viscuso wowed in a stylish yellow dress with off-shoulder sleeves and a cape that she had draped over it.

In the upcoming sequel to the critically acclaimed movie Enola Holmes, which starred Millie Bobby Brown, Henry Cavill will take on the role of Sherlock Holmes.

After they were caught walking his dog in London in April 2021, the Justice League star and Viscuso, who had been on MTV's My Super Sweet 16 in 2005, acknowledged that they were dating after they were seen together.

In the same month, they made their relationship public on Instagram by posting a snapshot of the two occupying the duplicate checker's board.

The caption that Cavill added to the picture on Instagram at the time read, "This is me looking cautiously optimistic soon before my beautiful and smart girlfriend, Natalie, crushes me in chess."

During that time, Viscuso posted the same photograph on social media alongside the caption, "Just training my dear Henry how to play some chess...

Or... perhaps he chose to let me win? 🤷🏼‍♀️ On her social media accounts, the Hollywood power player has also gushed about the Hollywood heartthrob, her boyfriend.

Henry, I cannot express how incredibly proud I am of you. In November 2021, she stated in an Instagram post featuring the actor on The Hollywood Reporter's cover that "you truly are the best man I have ever known."