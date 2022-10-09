I Completely Lost It Between The Hunger Games And The Oscar, Says Jennifer Lawrence

Jennifer Lawrence has admitted that she felt out of control early on in her career due to the sudden climb to the popularity that she experienced.

'Between the release of 'The Hunger Games and my Oscar win, I became such a luxury that I seemed like every decision I made was a big, massive group decision,' the actress, who is 32 years old, said during a Screen Talk at the London Film Festival on Saturday, as reported by Variety.

In 2012, Lawrence made her acting debut in the Hunger Games franchise, which was experiencing record-breaking success at the box office.

The same year, the Hollywood actress made her debut in the film directed by David O. Russell and starring Bradley Cooper as the lead role in Silver Linings Playbook, which earned her a nomination for the Academy Award in 2013 and ultimately a win.

Lawrence added when they were there that when I think back on those years that followed, I can't even think about them [because there was] simply a lack of control.

She went on to comment on winning an Academy Award at the age of 22, saying, "I keep thinking, 'when will it hit me?'" I doubt that that will ever happen.

In addition, Lawrence discussed how she has just started to restore her sense of herself. According to Variety, the X-Men actress explained how "for the first time in a very long time," the experience seemed "personal."

Lawrence's private life has been subject to several significant shifts in the past few years. After a high-profile romance with the filmmaker Darren Aronofsky, the star of Mother! Tied the knot with the New York City gallerist Cooke Maroney in 2019.

Since then, the couple has become parents to a little boy born in February. In an interview with Vogue published in October 2022, Jennifer Lawrence discussed the impact that being a mother could have on her acting career. She stated, "I have had a consistent theme in all of my movies since I was 18." I'm curious if, now that I'm older and have a child, I'll finally be able to get past it.