Barack Obama And Michelle Obama Jointly Send Out A Tribute To Queen Elizabeth II On Social Media

More and more tributes continue to make their way to social media as the world mourns the passing of the 96 year old, longest-reigning monarch of Great Britain, Queen Elizabeth II. Among the many tributes is the joint statement of the former president of the United States of America, Barack Obama and his wife Michelle Obama . The lengthy statement read, in part, as follows:

“From the day of her coronation 70 years ago — the first one ever televised — to this very moment, as countless tributes are being posted online in her honor, Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II has captivated the world. Her Majesty was just 25 years old when she took on the enormous task of helming one of the world’s great democracies. In the decades that followed, she would go on to make the role of Queen her own — with a reign defined by grace, elegance, and a tireless work ethic, defying the odds and expectations placed on women of her generation."

The statement continued with Obama sharing his own experience of knowing the Queen.

“Michelle and I were lucky enough to come to know Her Majesty, and she meant a great deal to us. Back when we were just beginning to navigate life as President and First Lady, she welcomed us to the world stage with open arms and extraordinary generosity. Time and again, we were struck by her warmth, the way she put people at ease, and how she brought her considerable humor and charm to moments of great pomp and circumstance.”

Barack and Michelle both made several visits to Buckingham Palace during their time in the White House and forged a special relationship with the Queen. Previously, Barack Obama spoke on the occasion of the Queen's platinum jubilee earlier this summer. Barack's televised speech was full of praise for the Queen much like the statement he has made now.

The current president Joe Biden also recently posted an equally lengthy statement on his social media honoring the late Queen.