Zooey Deschanel Addresses The Possibility Of Bringing Back New Girl

The world of movies and TV shows is going through a nostalgic period at the moment as pretty much every franchise is considering a reboot, revival, or sequel of some kind to bring back all the old fans for some nostalgia-filled entertainment and give the old actors a chance to make some more money off their best works. The most successful film of this year is Top Gun: Maverick which is a sequel to the 1986 film Top Gun, featuring much of the same cast.

One particular show that has a strong fan base and is a prime candidate for a reboot or revival of some sort is Zooey Deschanel's New Girl. The show ran for 7 seasons from 2011 all the way to 2018 and was a big success among fans due to the amazing chemistry between its cast and the appearance of many great guest stars.

The show ended more than 5 years ago but continues to enjoy a strong fan base and Deschanel even runs a podcast called "Welcome To Our Show" alongside her co-stars from the show Lamorne Morris and Hannah Simone. The podcast goes through the show one episode at a time while inviting other stars from the show for commentary as well.

Deschanel recently appeared in an interview with The AV Club where she talked about the possibility of reviving New Girl. Deschanel said that she missed playing her character Jessica Day and that the chances of reviving the show were roughly 50-50.

Here is her full quote:

"I miss playing Jessica Day, I loved playing that character. It was so much fun being on set every day. Mainly, I miss the camaraderie with the other actors, I loved working with everyone, and we just had such great writing on the show. I don’t know the answer, it feels like 50% here and 50% there, so I’m not really sure."

New Girl has a fairly simple plot that followed Jessica Day through her day-to-day life as she went through different scenarios with her friends who came into her life rather unexpectedly. As far as reunions go, this one wouldn't require all that much effort.