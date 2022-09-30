Protests Persist In Iran Following The Death Of Mahsa Amini, And Angelina Jolie Says Women There Need The Freedom To Live Their Lives

Following the death of a young woman named Mahsa Amini, 22, there have been protests in Iran, and Angelina Jolie is bringing attention to them.

After being jailed by Iran's Morality Police for reportedly wearing a hijab too loosely, Amini passed away on September 16th. Protests erupted after Amini's death, and some women have been removing their hijabs or cutting their hair in response to the current upheaval.

On Wednesday, the Oscar-winning actor posted several photos to Instagram from the streets of Iran to bring attention to the crisis in the Middle East.

Jolie dedicated her post's description to the courageous Iranian women standing up for their rights. Mahsa Amini and the other young Iranians like her who have endured and fought for decades, as well as the current protesters.

A woman does not require having her morals regulated, her thinking overhauled, or her body governed. Jolie, 47, elaborated on how vital it is for them to be free to live and go about without fear of physical harm. #WomanLifeFreedom #MahsaAmini, Iranian women.

Jolie also commented in the post that offered a concise summary of the situation there. The slide stated that the protests in Iran have now continued for 12 nights straight. Their inception was prompted by the demise of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in the custody of morality police.

More than 70 people have been allegedly slain since the uprising started, it said. Since Amini's death, at least 76 demonstrators and at least six women and four children have been proven dead by security forces, Iran Human Rights said on Monday.

Reuters reported that social media services, including Instagram and WhatsApp, have been blocked during the ongoing protests in Iran.

So says the American government. Two days after being taken into custody by the Treasury Department for reportedly wearing her headscarf too loosely, Amini was brought to a hospital in a coma and later died from her wounds.