According To Brad Pitt's Attorney, Despite Angelina Jolie's Allegations, His Client Will Not Take Responsibility For Anything He Did Not Do

Under-fire The actor's ex-wife Angelina Jolie has made further charges of violence, but Pitt's attorney insists that his client will not take responsibility for anything he did not do.

On Thursday, Pitt's lawyer Anne Kiley told Page Six that Brad had taken full responsibility for all of his actions contrary to the other side's claims.

The message went on to say that he would never take responsibility for actions he had no part in. He has been the target of every imaginable form of slander and deception.

Then Kiley went on to say The opposing side had spent the previous six years trying to utilize various governmental authorities against him. Still, thankfully those authorities have reached their conclusions on their own. As he always does, Brad will respond to court.

On Tuesday, Jolie filed documents in a California court alleging that Pitt had choked one of their six children in September 2016.

Page Six has obtained a countersuit in which the 47-year-old actress from Maleficent describes in full the events of the now-famous flight that she claims prompted her to petition for divorce.

The 58-year-old actor was accused of "choking one of the youngsters" in the petition. Another person was punched in the face, and someone else "grabbed Jolie by the head and shook her.

Jolie said that Pitt poured beer and wine on her and their kids. The complaint states that the actress attempted to interfere and grabbed her then-husband from behind to try to stop him.

Pitt allegedly injured Jolie's back and elbow as he pushed himself back into the airplane seats while trying to pull Jolie off his back.

The kids ran in and bravely sought to shield one another from harm. Unfortunately, Pitt struck one of the kids in the face and choked the other before he was done. The kids begged Pitt to stop at one point. As a group, they were genuinely terrified. Many people appeared to be in tears.