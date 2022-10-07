Stassie Karanikolaou, Kylie Jenner's Best Friend, Is The Object Of Kanye West's Affections, The Rapper Has Revealed

In his most recent Instagram rage, Kanye West made a shocking confession. As reported by People, the rapper-turned-designer tweeted on Thursday, "THE WHOLE WORLD KNOWS I GOT A CRUSH ON STAS," referring to his ex-sister-in-law Kylie Jenner's best friend, Anastasia Stassie Karanikolaou, 25.

Interestingly, West accompanied the historic confession with a photo of Jenner, also 25, from Sunday's Balenciaga show at Paris Fashion Week.

The Yeezy founder, now 45 years old, also claimed that he had Balenciaga's director of VIP and couture connections, Johan Fleury, sneak Karanikolaou into the label's fashion show, where the model made his debut in the mud.

Karanikolaou appeared to be an invited visitor because she posed for professional shots before the concert, contradicting Ye's assertion.

The blue-eyed beauty confirmed it on Instagram two days later when she posted, "a dream is an understatement.." The team at @balenciaga, I appreciate your hospitality. It's THE MUD SHOW @demna.

Karanikolaou wore a tight pair of slacks that transformed into stiletto boots, a jacket, gloves, and an over-the-shoulder purse for the big night.

Currently rocking dark hair, the influencer put her hair up in a messy bun. To date, she has not commented on Page Six's inquiry. In addition to Kim Kardashian, West's other ex-sister-in-law, Khloé Kardashian, was also there to see him perform.

Goodwill among the exes did not survive their separation. Wearing a T-shirt reading "White Lives Matter" to a surprise Yeezy design show the next day sparked an unconnected online fight between him and Kardashian, 38.

To deflect criticism of his outfit, the artist brought up the time his ex-wife Kim Kardashian and her family tried to prevent him from seeing their daughter Chicago before her fourth birthday party earlier this year.

More than that, he said he was cut off from his three children, North, 9, Saint, 6, and Psalm, 3.