For Her Next Film, Maria, Angelina Jolie Has Teamed Up With Spencer And Jackie Director Pablo Larran

It was stated that Jolie, now 47 years old, will play the role of Maria Callas, a Greek opera singer born in the United States. The film will be directed by Pablo Larran.

According to a news report, the new documentary will be based on factual stories and will recount the turbulent, magnificent, and heartbreaking tale of the life of the world's finest opera singer during her dying days in Paris in the 1970s. The story will be recounted and remade within this period.

The next film's screenplay was written by Steven Knight, who also penned the script for Larran's 2021 film Spencer, which featured Kristen Stewart in the role of Princess Diana.

The accountability for Maria's life and her legacy is one that I consider extremely important. Jolie, who is in the process of post-production on her fifth film as a director, Without Blood, stated that she would do everything in her power to meet the task. "I will do all I can to take on the challenge," she said. I have always had a lot of respect for Pablo Larran as a director. It is a dream come true to have the opportunity to continue telling Maria's tale with him and with a script written by Steven Knight.

Having the opportunity to merge my two greatest and most personal hobbies, opera and movie, has been a long-awaited dream for me, said Larran. The chance to work on this project with Angelina, an extremely courageous and curious artist, is fascinating. A true present. American-Greek opera singer Maria Callas died in Paris of a heart attack at 53 in 1977. Her vocal range spanned three octaves.

Natalie Portman's portrayal of Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis in the film Jackie, directed by Larran and released in 2016, earned the actress a nomination for an Academy Award in the Best Actress category. In comparison, Kristen Stewart was nominated for an Academy Award in the same category for her performance in Spencer last year.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Maria Callas's relationship with Aristotle Onassis, whom Jackie Kennedy married in October 1968, nearly five years after President John F. Kennedy's assassination, is a significant connection between Callas's life and the topic of Jackie.