For Kim Kardashian's 42nd Birthday, The Festivities Began On Kylie Jenner's Private Jet

Over the weekend, Kim Kardashian and Ko. were compelled to celebrate her 42nd birthday at an In-N-Out Burger in Los Angeles. Unfortunately, this meant they did not get to eat at Carbone in Las Vegas or attend a concert by Usher as they had planned.

On Saturday night, the reality star-turned-billionaire business mogul was scheduled to spend lavishly at the Dolby Live residency of the Grammy winner at Park MGM, where he could have gourmet Italian cuisine and dance to the artist's greatest hits.

But as she was on her way to Sin City aboard her sister Kylie Jenner's $72 million private aircraft, Kardashian was advised that the pilot could not land safely owing to hazardous weather that included gusty winds of up to 60 miles per hour.

Because the jet was unable to land because of the wind, it appears that our party at Carbone and the Usher show won't be going forward, and we will be returning home instead. Kardashian, who turned 42 on Friday, shared her thoughts on the matter through an Instagram Story.

The star of "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" and her crew, including her sister Khloé Kardashian and a video crew, drove straight to an In-N-Out restaurant as soon as they touched down in Los Angeles. They ordered burgers and fries.

Kim told the people who follow her on Instagram that to enter the fast food restaurant, she needed to cover up with a boa because she was wearing a silver bikini top and matching leggings. This look was identical to her Aaliyah Halloween costume from 2017.

As an employee of the restaurant received her order, the founder of The Skims videotaped herself placing the white feathers around her neck and putting the camera back in her pocket.

In another video, Kim can be heard saying they went to In-N-Out Burger instead of Carbone in Las Vegas since they could not get a reservation there. The camera then pans across to Khloé, who gives the peace sign.