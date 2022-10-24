George Clooney Has Stated That He Maintains Close Relationships With His Fellow ER Cast Members

Clooney, 61, said that the cast is still close this time in a trailer for the upcoming episode of The Drew Barrymore Show that will air on Friday. The show ran for a total of 15 seasons before it was canceled. He said host Drew Barrymore, his continued friendship with all of them was probably the deciding factor.

Clooney added, "Three weeks ago, I invited [Anthony] Tony Edwards over at the house in Italy, and he brought Mare along with him." Clooney also revealed that he remains friendly with Julianna Margulies and Noah Wyle.

He went on to say that they are pretty good friends with one another. Because of this, I consider working on that show to be the experience of a lifetime. Furthermore, it redirected the course of my professional life.

ER was on the air between the years 1994 and 2009. The series, which Michael Crichton created and for which he won both a Golden Globe and an Emmy, chronicled the daily lives of the doctors and nurses at Chicago's County General Hospital. Throughout the show's first five seasons, Clooney portrayed Dr. Doug Ross as the show's title character.

In 2019, the executive producer of ER, John Wells, expressed that the idea of the series receiving a reboot wasn't entirely out of the question. He said this.

According to Deadline, we produced a significant number of ERs totaling 331 episodes. That's a significant amount of time, so it's hard for me to conceive that we would, but if somebody presented us with an intriguing strategy for completing the task, we may.

Even though a revival of the series has not been officially announced just yet, the cast participated in a virtual reunion in 2021 to show their solidarity for Waterkeeper Alliance, an organization founded by costar Gloria Reuben that works to make sure that societies all over the world have access to clean water. During the event, George Clooney said he was pleased to reunite with the cast members again.