After A Series Of Regrettable Discrepancies, George Clooney Referred To His Marriage Proposal To Amal Clooney As A Fiasco

Amal initially believed that the seven-carat diamond ring she was wearing belonged to one of George Clooney's exes, so when George Clooney proposed marriage to her, she assumed the ring belonged to one of his other girlfriends. George Clooney regarded the proposal as a fiasco.

In the episode of The Drew Barrymore Show that aired on Friday, the actor shared with Drew Barrymore that although it was a disaster, he had planned out the entire thing.

It had only been six months since we started dating when I hid the ring in a little drawer behind her. I was also the one who cooked dinner. The actor from Ocean's Eleven revealed that he intended to have Amal, 44 years old, take something out of the drawer where the ring was hidden as his aunt Rosemary Clooney's song Why Shouldn't I was playing in the background.

However, things immediately went from bad to worse when Clooney's attorney found the ring and assumed it went to one of Clooney's exes. The attorney suspected the jewelry had been stolen. The Oscar winner explained that Amal scoffed when she saw the diamond ring as she "sort of pulls this thing out," referring to a little drawer.

And when she examines it, she thinks to herself, "Uh, there's a ring in there." As if someone had left a ring there many years ago. He laughed and rolled his eyes as he quipped, "And I'm on my knee."

She finally consented after the attorney repeatedly shouted "Oh my God" for twenty minutes. The wedding took place in Italy and was lavishly attended by the couple's closest friends and family. It took place only five months after the crazy proposal for the couple to be married.

The happy parents of five-year-old twins Ella and Alexander recently celebrated their eighth wedding anniversary in grand style. A month ago, when the A-list actor was a guest on CBS Mornings, he confessed that the couple's intention to teach their children a second language didn't go as planned.