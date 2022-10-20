To Paraphrase Julia Roberts, George Clooney Might Be The Sexiest Man In The World Three Times Over

Is George Clooney deserving of being awarded People magazine's Sexiest Man Alive for a record-tying third time? Yes! According to Julia Roberts, who stars alongside her longtime best friend and fellow co-star in the recently released rom-com Ticket to Paradise, the third time is the charm.

Both Roberts, who is 54 years old, and Clooney, who is 61, have a few reservations about the vote of favor for the seductive title hat-trick. The actor, who has won an Oscar and been honored by the magazine in both 1997 and 2006, has stated that he needs it to be a little more precise. The Hottest Batman Still Alive

Adds Roberts: The Sexiest Man was also Batman in his younger days. Clooney maintains the Sexiest Man Alive while also being over 60 years old.

Roberts concludes that this individual has all of his natural teeth. Since the two actors first met in 2000, before the production of Ocean's Eleven, Clooney has had a buddy for life in Roberts and vice versa, regardless of whether or not Roberts is supportive of Clooney's attempts to win three consecutive Oscars.

Clooney recalls that the two of them became fast friends while working on the Vegas heist thriller 22 years ago and that it was a straightforward process. Roberts asserts that this is how it seemed with George. You say, "All right," and go on. He is now considered to be one of my people.

After their success together in Oceans, Sandra Bullock and Brad Pitt continued their friendship and went on to star in four more movies together. The actress who won an Academy Award stated that our outlook on life is very like.

In private, they have shared in each other's happiest moments, including the discovery of a life partner and the birth of children (Roberts shares 17-year-old twins Hazel and Phinnaeus, and son Henry, 15, with her husband, cinematographer Danny Moder, 53; George and wife Amal, 44, a human rights lawyer, are parents to 5-year-old twins Ella and Alexander).

Roberts, better known as Aunt Juju to the Clooney children, says, "our lives grow in these amazing ways." Nevertheless, she continues by saying that we have always been the same dumb nuts.