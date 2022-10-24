Recently, Matthew Perry Made His First Public Appearance Since Admitting He Nearly Died From Substance Abuse

Since he disclosed his former drug addiction brought him "terrifyingly near to death," Matthew Perry has finally come clean about his prior struggles with substance abuse.

On Thursday afternoon in Los Angeles, the 53-year-old actor was seen participating in a game of pickleball with several buddies. He appeared to be in good health and was smiling broadly while putting on a workout.

The actor from Friends sported a laid-back look that included basketball shorts in white with a red trim, a collared shirt in navy blue, and black sneakers with white socks.

He wore sunglasses to participate in the activity and kept them on during the drive back home. Perry shared the news earlier this week that he came dangerously close to passing away four years ago after an overdose of opioids caused his intestines to explode.

The actor, who is now sober, has spoken openly about the terrible experience, revealing that he was in a coma for two weeks, had spent five months in the hospital, and was required to use a colostomy bag for nine months.

According to what he shared with People, the medical professionals had informed his family that there was only a 2% chance that he would survive. I was placed on a device known as an ECMO machine, which is a piece of equipment that takes care of all the pumping of your heart and lungs. The term for this type of play is the "Hail Mary." Nobody makes it through that.

Perry added that he was one of five persons on life support that night and that four had tragically passed away. Therefore, the most crucial question is why. Why did it have to be me? There must be a justification for this of some type.

The winner of an Emmy, who has been to treatment centers 15 times, chose not to say when he most recently got clean, but he did explain what has helped him get to this point in his recovery.