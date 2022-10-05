Angelina Jolie Claims That During Their 2016 Plane Argument, Brad Pitt Traumatically Affected Her And Their Children

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt had a very public dispute on a private jet in 2016, and Jolie believes that the experience damaged her and her children. In court filings acquired by Page Six on Tuesday, the actress' attorneys stated that the events of that day were distressing for Jolie and the children.

The document went on to say, All of them, including the youngsters who are now adults, are still unable to visit Chateau Miraval because of the horrible events that took place there.

Maddox, 21; Pax, 18; Zahara, 17; Shiloh, 16; Vivienne, 14; and Knox, 14, are the offspring of the 2016 wed couple. The Maleficent star also claimed Pitt had gotten aggressive with one of their children and her.

The Fight Club actor, 58, is accused in the petition of grabbing Jolie by the head, shaking her, choking one of the kids, and punching the other in the face. In addition, he splashed beer on Jolie and red wine on the kids at different points.

Jolie claims she tried to intervene but was injured by Pitt's fisticuffs and other physical tactics. Pitt allegedly injured Jolie's back and elbow as he pushed himself back into the airplane seats while trying to pull Jolie off his back.

In a show of bravery, the kids surged in to try to shield one another. Unfortunately, Pitt managed to choke one kid and punch another before the fight ended. A few of the youngsters begged Pitt to stop.

Jolie filed for divorce from Pitt two days after the alleged argument, and the couple has been locked in a bitter custody battle ever since. Even though they haven't officially finalized their divorce yet, they are both considered single as of 2019.

Back that year, the FBI looked into allegations of child molestation against Pitt. Nonetheless, law enforcement did not press charges against the performer.