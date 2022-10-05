Twitter Users Are Eager To Pair Gisele Bündchen Off. Mr. Pete Davidson

Fans believe Gisele Bündchen's relationship with Pete Davidson's "BDE" could be the ideal comeback scenario.

Page Six's Tuesday report that the supermodel and her husband, Tom Brady, have hired divorce lawyers sparked immediate speculation on social media. I now have zero doubt that Pete Davidson will eventually wind up with Gisele, as one Twitter user put it.

If you don't want Tom Brady to win three more consecutive Super Bowls out of pure hatred, then you should keep Pete Davidson away from Gisele, someone said about the highly competitive NFL star.

Their marriage has been on the rocks since Page Six revealed that Brady, 45, and Bündchen, 42, had an epic argument last summer over the quarterback's decision to un-retire from the NFL, which he made without his wife's agreement.

Twitter users have pointed out that since Davidson, 28, is also single following his recent separation from Kim Kardashian, Bündchen may be entering the dating pool at the opportune time.

One person captioned a photo of the Saturday Night Live veteran beaming while looking at his phone with the words, "Pete Davidson just found out about the Brady/Gisele divorce rumors."

Davidson has a history of dating recently divorced women, and he was recently linked to Kardashian, 41, after her divorce from Kanye West was finalized.

After nine months and numerous tattoos on Davidson's part, the two decided to separate ways. Another Twitter user suggested another possible pairing for the ex-SNL comedian, writing, "Tia Mowry and Gisele Bündchen are getting divorced from their spouses." This is Pete Davidson's season.

Someone else took a chance on the improbable couple, tweeting, "Pete Davidson emerges as the next favorite (-105) to date Gisele."

After months of living apart and reports of them starting the divorce process, Brady and Bündchen are now officially living in separate homes.