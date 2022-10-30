While Still Married, Tom Brady And Gisele Bündchen Enrolled In A Family Counseling Program

Before settling their separation on Friday, Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen attended and graduated from a Parent Education and Family Stabilization class.

Page Six reports that the NFL star, 45, and his supermodel ex, 42, took the four-hour course on October 25 and 26, respectively, as evidenced by court documents obtained on Friday. On Bündchen's certificate, it is written that attendance at the class was mandatory.

It is required by law in the state of Florida that parents who are divorcing or splitting attend this class. The purpose of the class is to inform, instruct, and aid parents regarding the effects separation can have on both the parents and the children.

Benjamin, who is 12, and Vivian, who is 9, are Brady and Bündchen's biological children. Benjamin is the older of the two children. Jack, who is now 15 years old, is the product of the legendary quarterback's prior partner, which was with his ex-girlfriend Bridget Moynahan.

According to the court filings, Bündchen filed for separation on Friday after being married for the previous 13 years, claiming that the marriage was irretrievably broken as her reason for doing so.

The documents also reveal that the separated couple has reached an agreement on a marriage settlement arrangement, which is to be kept private.

Immediately after the revelation of their split became public, both sides took to social media to express their opinions and reactions. With all my heart, I want to dedicate my life to our children, as I have done from the beginning, Bündchen wrote on her Instagram Story.

We are no longer close, and even though going through something as challenging as this is unavoidably challenging, I count myself fortunate for the time Tom and I spent together and hope nothing but the best for him in the future.

In his message, which he published on Instagram, Brady mentioned that he and his soon-to-be ex-wife had arrived at the agonizing and challenging choice after giving it a lot of thought.

He concluded that all we can do is wish one another the best as we move forward into the various new phases of our life that have not yet been chronicled.