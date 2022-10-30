A Funeral For Jerry Lee Lewis Celebrities Like Dennis Quaid, Ringo Starr, Elton John, And More Hommage To The Late Rock Star

Lewis affectionately referred to as The Killer, passed away on Friday at his residence in Desoto County, Mississippi, with his wife, Judith Brown Lewis, by his side. He reportedly shared with her in his dying days that he did not fear passing away, as stated in a press release reporting his passing away.

Brown is prepared to depart at this time. Lewis had stated in the moments before he passed away. He declared that he was all set to be with Jesus.

After the news spread, many famous people flocked to social media to express their condolences and pay honor to Lewis.

Rock and roller Ringo Starr paid tribute to the late musician Jerry Lee Lewis on his Twitter account, writing, "God bless Jerry lee Lewis peace and affection to all his family Ringo." Kid Rock reportedly stated in a letter that he would "FOREVER treasure my time with Jerry Lee on and off the stage."

He went on to say that Chuck Berry was without a doubt one of the very greatest to ever do it, in addition to being one of the godfathers and builders of rock and roll. I, along with the rest of the world, will ensure that your music continues to exist. Killer, may you finally rest in peace and continue to rock! Kid Rock

In the meantime, Dennis Quaid, who portrayed Lewis in the film Great Balls of Fire! in 1989, has expressed his sadness over the loss of the character.

Jerry Lee was a devout Christian, a well-known figure in American culture, and often regarded as the best pianist in the history of the piano. According to what he stated on Instagram, people will still be listening to songs like "Great Balls of Fire" and "Whole Lot of Shakin'" in 500 years. I am going to miss him. Jerry Lee, may the Lord bless you.

These are the Rolling Stones. Ronnie Wood memorialized Jerry Lee Lewis on Twitter by posting two photographs of the musician and writing, "R.I.P. J.L.L. the KILLER-What, a dude."