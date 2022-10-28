Tom Brady And Gisele Bündchen Confirm Their Split On Instagram

Football legend Tom Brady and his former supermodel wife Gisele Bündchen have decided to call it quits on their marriage and the two confirmed the split on Instagram on the 28th of October.

Tom Brade took to his Instagram stories to write: "In recent days, my wife and I finalized our divorce from one another after 13 years of marriage. We arrived at this decision amicably and with gratitude for the time we spent together. We are blessed with beautiful and wonderful children who will continue to be the center of our world in every way. We will continue to work together as parents to always ensure they receive the love and attention they deserve."

On the other hand, Gisele Bündchen took to her Instagram to write an equally well-thought-out letter to her fans, sharing similar sentiments, while also insisting that the public respects the couple's privacy. Here is what she wrote: "The decision to end a marriage is never easy but we have grown apart and while it is, of course, difficult to go through something like this, I feel blessed for the time we had together and only wish the best for Tom always. I kindly ask that our privacy be respected during this sensitive time."

The couple first started dating back in 2007 and tied the knot in 2009. The two share 2 children between them, a 12-year-old son named Benjamin and a 9-year-old daughter named Vivian. Brady also has a son from his previous relationship with Bridget Moynahan.

Earlier this year, Tom Brady announced his retirement from professional football after a long and illustrious career only to take it back and reveal that he will be continuing for another season.

Many media outlets claim that the reason behind the tension between the couple is Brady's refusal to retire. Apparently, Gisele wanted Brady to retire and spend more time with their children and when he decided he wasn't going to do that, that is what caused unsolvable problems between the two lovers.