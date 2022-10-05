Even Though Lisa Rinna Was Promoting 818 Tequila On RHOBH, Kris Jenner Stood By Kathy Hilton

Even though Lisa Rinna seems to be trying to distance Kris Jenner and Kathy Hilton, the reality star's affection for Hilton remains undiminished.

On Tuesday, the "Kardashians" actress remarked, "under an Instagram snap of Hilton's attire for the Season 12 reunion of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

The Bravolebrity, who has dubbed her next look for the forthcoming episodes "Barbiecore," opted for a hot pink Oscar de la Renta dress. Get a laugh out of us. Is it Team Kath or Team Rinna? Several of Jenner's 66-year-old followers took to Twitter to defend the momager's comment, claiming it proved her continued friendship with Hilton.

Given Rinna's actions this season, including declining to order the tequila in which Hilton and her family invest, Casa Del Sol, in favor of drinking the brand created by her friend Kendall Jenner, 818 Tequila, many people spotted the irony in the remark.

One admirer quipped that Rinna was crying under Kris's comment, while another dubbed Rinna stupid.

During the recently televised RHOBH cast trip to Aspen, the 59-year-old former soap opera star aggressively asked a bartender to give her a shot of Kris' daughter's whiskey, ignoring Hilton's requests that the group drinks Casa Del Sol instead.

A distraught Hilton, 63, murmured to herself, "I can't f*cking believe what she just said," before walking up to her sister Kyle Richards and declaring, "I'm ready just to go home."

Hilton abruptly left, and later that night, she had a breakdown over nothing in a bar. Despite their argument, Rinna walked her to a waiting car and then drove her back to the hotel where the ladies were staying.

The actress claims that the socialite went on a rant in which she made derogatory comments about every member of the RHOBH cast, focusing on her sister.