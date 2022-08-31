Serena Williams And The US Open Are Seen By Bill Clinton, Bella Hadid, And Francisco Lindor

Celebrities and Special guests went to watch Serena Williams compete in her final US Open match on Monday night, including Bill Clinton, Bella Hadid , and Mets player Francisco Lindor.

Hugh Jackman, Rebel Wilson, Katie Couric, Mike Tyson, Anna Wintour, Vera Wang, Gayle King, Lindor, Gladys Knight, and other celebrities joined the annual dinner for the USTA Foundation, cohosted by actor Anthony Anderson, which collected a record-breaking $3 million before the match.

Following that, the celebrities went to the President's Box to watch the game, and an insider said: "Last night was unusual... In contrast to the norm, everyone yesterday night was totally focused on tennis. Typically, tennis takes a back seat in those types of celebrity events. Nothing changed.

According to reports, the Trumps and former president Clinton were observed discussing politics in a separate suite. Not those Trumps, though. Eddie and Jules Trump are real estate partners; the Donald has even attempted to sue them in the past without result.

Huma Abedin, Lindsay Vonn, Dr. Ruth, and Real Deal publisher Amir Korangy were also seen socializing. Finest shortstop Lindor was surrounded by enthusiasts while eating at the stadium's Champions Bar & Grill, which is a branch of Benjamin Steakhouse.

He likes tennis, according to a reporter, and he became friends with players Tommy Paul and Alexander Zverev at the Citi Open, who have both tossed out the opening pitch at Citi Field. He chats to several of these guys and is a huge tennis fan.

According to reports, Lindor was spotted dining with his wife, Katia Reguero, as well as PR titans Ron Berkowitz and Michael Kempner.

Fans mistook Orange Is the New Black star Laverne Cox for Beyoncé at Arthur Ashe Stadium, where "Pitch Perfect" star Rebel Wilson and her girlfriend Ramona Agruma were spotted kissing in the stands. However, the transgender actress took the case of identity confusion in the path and called it a "career standout."