Hugh Jackman Says That Wolverine In Deadpool 3 Will Be Taking A Lot Of Shots At Ryan Reynolds

Hugh Jackman has confirmed that Wolverine will be very angry in the upcoming installment of the Deadpool franchise.

Hugh Jackman has been playing Wolverine since the year 2000 when he first appeared as the character in Fox's X-Men. Jackman would continue to play the character for almost 2 decades, appearing in various movies throughout the Fox X-Men franchise. Jackman hung up the claws in 2017 with the film Logan, which featured his character's death.

However, now the rights to all Fox properties have been bought by Disney, which brings X-Men (Jackman's Wolverine included) under the Marvel Cinematic Universe. While many assumed that Logan was the last time Hugh Jackman would play Wolverine, a recent news update by Ryan Reynolds has revealed that the 3rd installment of the Deadpool franchise will feature the return of Hugh Jackman to the character, something that Ryan has wanted for a very long time.

How the movie will work, given that Logan featured Wolverine's death, no one has any idea, but in a recent interview with AP Entertainment, Hugh Jackman has given fans some idea about what they can expect from everyone's favorite mutant in the upcoming film. Here is what Jackman said:

"A what? There’s no choice. He’s definitely the angrier, acerbic, grumpy [Wolverine] and he’s gonna take a lot of free shots at Ryan Reynolds, let me tell you. Physically, that is."

Jackman's comments are exciting for all the fans but not entirely surprising since Wolverince being grumpy and Deadpool being witty and hilarious is exactly the kind of interaction that fans were expecting between the two characters.

This is the dynamic that the 2 characters have in Marvel comics as well and it is exactly this dynamic that will be the primary selling point of the movie.

Deadpool 3 is slated for release on the 8th of November in 2024 which puts it a full 2 years away. The wait is long but as is the norm these days, plenty will be revealed about the film as production goes on, keeping the fans excited throughout the 2-year period.