James Corden, Host Of A Late-Night Talk Show, Has Denied Allegations That He Stole A Joke From Ricky Gervais

James Corden has denied that he purposely stole a joke that Ricky Gervais had made in 2018 first. Corden, 44 years old, tweeted on Tuesday that he had "inadvertently told a wonderful Ricky Gervais joke on the program last night, obviously not knowing it was from him." Because it's a Ricky Gervais joke, it's hilarious. You can view every one of Ricky's entertaining specials on Netflix.

Corden joked during Monday's episode of The Late Late Show about Elon Musk's comparison of Twitter to a town square when he purchased the company. However, this is not the case since residents of the town will not say, "I don't want to learn the guitar!" when they see a sign in the town square that advertises the availability of guitar tuition if someone hangs the poster there. I'd love to learn how to play the piano!

He continued by saying, Well, then you weren't the target audience for that sign. It was intended for another individual! So you don't have to let all this get you in a rage.

In the wake of the show's airing, internet users were eager to point out that his remark was strikingly similar to a joke from Ricky Gervais's 2018 Netflix special, Humanity.

According to CNN, Ricky Gervais compared it to entering a town square as he spoke in the special. And there's a signup sheet for guitar instruction, so you head over there. However, I have absolutely no interest in taking guitar lessons.

When accusations surfaced on Twitter that Corden had stolen a comedy piece from Ricky Gervais, the star of The Office, who is 61 years old, stated that he did not believe Corden willfully took the joke.

No. 'I suppose one of the writers came up with it for him,' Gervais tweeted on Tuesday, adding that he had doubts that the comedian would intentionally duplicate such a well-known stand-up routine word for word like that. After further investigation, Corden admitted that he had paraphrased Gervais' joke without realizing it.