Frankie Jonas And His Girlfriend Dress As Joe And Ex-Taylor Swift To Make Fun Of Them For Halloween

Frankie Jonas (age 22), the youngest brother of Joe, Kevin, and Nick, made fun of his older brother by dressing as his ex-girlfriend Taylor Swift (age 32) and Joe (age 33) from the film Jonas Brothers: The 3D Concert Experience (2009) for Halloween.

Frankie, in a spoof of his older brother, wore a black vest, a black t-shirt that read "Burnin' Up," and combed his hair forward over his forehead as he fake-sang to Olson, who was dressed in a sequined dress reminiscent of the one Swift donned when she played with Joe.

Frankie took the chaotic costume to a whole new level when he tweeted a side-by-side photo of him and his girlfriend next to Joe and Swift. He captioned the post with the hashtags #jonasbrothers3dmovie, #streammidnights, and #happyhalloween.

He went as far as to mock his older siblings' commitment to chastity until marriage by posting a photograph of what he dubbed "matching purity rings."

Frankie can be heard singing and instructing brother Nick to execute a flip on demand in one clip from his Instagram post, while Olson constantly asks, "Joe Jonas, is that you?"

The influencer produced another video on TikTok in which he mocks Joe, even more, posing as Joe and Taylor from the 3D film and attempting to ward off some lustful celibate youths.

Before unveiling the full outfit, Olson also posted Instagram previews. She said on Instagram that no one would be prepared for Franklin and her troll costumes that night, and then added, "Maybe for once I should attempt to look hot on Halloween rather than simply having troll costumes."

Olson made her own big reveal by uploading a video of them dressed up and posing to the tune of Should've Said No, a Swift smash from her debut album.