Ryan Coogler Talks About How Black Panther 2 Would Have Been Different If Chadwick Boseman Was Alive

Black Panther 2 is less than 2 weeks away from release and fans are incredibly excited about the film. The film will serve as the final installment for Marvel's phase 4 while also serving as a tribute to the late Chadwick Boseman.

Chadwick Boseman played the protagonist T'Challa in the first highly successful Black Panther film and while the greenlight was given for Black Panther 2 almost immediately, the plans for it had to be scrapped and reset after Chadwick Boseman's tragic passing in 2020 due to Colon Cancer. The plans were reset because Marvel felt that recasting for T'Challa would be hurtful to Chadwick's legacy.

While the film being released now is complete, it is very different from the film that would have been made with Chadwick still being alive and the idea for that film was already formed after the success of Black Panther 1.

In a recent interview with Inverse, director of both films Ryan Coogler talked about what the idea for Black Panther 2 was when Chadwick Boseman was still alive. Here is what he said:

"The tonal shift, I will say, was less of a shift than in [casting]. The tone was going to be similar. [T'Challa] was going to be grieving the loss of time, you know, coming back after being gone for five years. As a man with so much responsibility to so many, coming back after a forced five years absence, that's what the film was tackling. He was grieving time he couldn't get back. Grief was a big part of it. [Namor] was always the antagonist. There were other characters, for sure, that we considered including. Namor was always there."

Black Panther 2 will be showing the passing of T'Challa, which mirrors the passing of Chadwick in real life and a big part of the film will be focused on how the loved ones of T'Challa now face the on-coming threats by themselves and try to preserve the legacy he left behind, similar to how the cast is trying to preserve the legacy of Chadwick in real life.

Black Panther 2, titled Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, will be released on November 11, in theatres worldwide.