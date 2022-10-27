Kevin Feige Talks About What An Honor It Was To Spend Time With Chadwick Boseman While At The Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Premiere

Marvel's Black Panther 2, officially titled Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is nearing its release on the 11th of November and early premiers of the film have begun. The film has been a long time coming and its development, production, and release have been an emotional journey. The reason for the high emotions attached to the film is the loss of legendary actor Chadwick Boseman in 2020.

Chadwick played the character of T'Challa AKA The Black Panther and was the face of the Black Panther franchise but sadly he passed away in 2020 after a long and private battle with cancer.

Chadwick was a highly respected and beloved individual and his passing shook the entire Black Panther cast and crew.

To honor Chadwick's legacy, Marvel decided that they will not be recasting the character of T'Challa and they came up with the idea of coupling the passing of Chadwick with the passing of T'Challa in the movie to indicate that the legacy of T'Challa in the MCU goes to rest with Chadwick Boseman.

Many were wondering what a Black Panther 2 would even look like without Chadwick and directors and creatives at Marvel ensured that the movie will be built on the vision that Chadwick himself had for Black Panther.

Now, the movie is mere weeks away from its release and while the hype is running high, so are the emotions. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will serve as an official goodbye to Chadwick Boseman in the MCU. Actors, directors, and creatives are all remembering Chadwick during this time, and most recently, at the premiere of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever this week, Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige opened up in an interview about working with Chadwick. Here is what he said:

"It's an honor. You know, there was an event called D23 a month or so ago, and Chad was honored as a Disney Legend, and I got to meet his whole family there for the first time. I just feel very lucky and thankful that I got to have him in my life for the short time that I did. And more importantly, he did at such a young age such a body of work that it will last forever, and generation after generation after generation will get to feel his presence."

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever releases in cinemas worldwide on November 11.