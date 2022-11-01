Daniel Radcliffe Speaks Up About J.K. Rowling And Her Transphobic Comments Once More

J.K. Rowling was once the hero of a generation as she created one of the greatest fantasy novel series of all time AKA Harry Potter. The novels inspired a movie franchise that lasted for a full decade and became one of the most successful movie franchises of all time.

The Harry Potter movie franchise further inspired another franchise from the same wizarding universe called the Fantastic Beasts franchise. The spin-off movies were fairly successful but could not live up to the standards set by the original films.

J.K. Rowling still remained one of the most popular figures in the world of fantasy novels for a long time, until recently when the author was called out for making some comments that were labeled as transphobic.

The author was called out by several activist groups and many important figures in the entertainment industry. One of the biggest hits to Rowling's character came when the lead actor in the Harry Potter film series, Daniel Radcliffe who plays Harry Potter called out J.K. Rowling in an open letter in 2020

Now, after 2 years, Daniel has spoken up about the matter once again in an interview with IndieWire and explained his thoughts on the matter in more detail. Here is what he said in the interview:

"The reason I was felt very, very much as though I needed to say something when I did was because, particularly since finishing Potter, I’ve met so many queer and trans kids and young people who had a huge amount of identification with Potter on that. And so seeing them hurt on that day I was like, I wanted them to know that not everybody in the franchise felt that way. And that was really important. It was really important as I’ve worked with the Trevor Project for more than 10 years, and so I don’t think I would’ve been able to look myself in the mirror had I not said anything. But it’s not mine to guess what’s going on in someone else’s head."

J.K. Rowlings popularity continues to decline as more and more people speak up against her comments.