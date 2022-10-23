Tom Felton Admits To Being Jealous Of Daniel Radcliffe’s And Gary Oldman’s Bond

Harry Potter is one of the largest franchises in the world. In his memoir, Tom Felton recently opened up about the feelings of jealousy he had while watching Daniel Radcliffe and Gary Oldman create a bond.

Tom Felton admitted that both he and other co-stars were jealous of the relationship between Danial Radcliffe and Gary Oldman. The movie had been brought to life from the books by Chris Columbus in 2001. Tom Felton had just been 13 years old when he had been cast in the film as Draco Malfoy, classmate, and enemy of the star of the movie, Harry Potter played by Daniel Radcliffe. The duo has had a history of conflict due to the envy that Tom Felton had for Daniel Radcliffe and the very negative outcome of their first interaction. The movie however did allow Tom to film alongside stars such as Alan Rickman and Jason Isaacs.

The jealousy that Draco had for Harry Potter was well known on screen but lesser-known information is the jealousy that Tom Felton had for Daniel offscreen. Tom Felton released a book called “Beyond the Wand: The Magic and Mayhem of Growing Up a Wizard”. In the memoir, he mentioned that he, alongside other cast members, held a certain level of bitterness towards Daniel Radcliffe because of his closeness to the actor Gary Oldman, who plays Sirius Black in the film.

Tom Felton stated, “Just as Sirius became a father figure to Harry, I had the sense that Gary became something of an inspiration for Daniel, helping him to navigate the tricky path of growing up in the spotlight as well as hone his acting skills…They seemed to me to share a very similar sense of humor and approach to the other cast and crew. I think some of us — myself included — were a bit jealous of that bond…We could see that in part thanks to Gary's influence, Dan was starting to learn the craft better than any of us. Who better to have on your side in that respect than Gary Oldman?”

Daniel Radcliffe and Gary Oldman’s bond was special because he became like a second father figure to Daniel. He was also known for sharing acting tips with the young star which improved his acting skills significantly.