Although They Play Enemies In Harry Potter, Tom Felton Claims That Daniel Radcliffe Is More Like A Brother To Him

In an interview broadcast Wednesday on CBS Mornings, Felton, 35, spoke candidly about his wonderful friendship with Radcliffe, 33, his former Harry Potter costar, stating that the two are like brothers in real life despite having played antagonists onscreen.

In an interview to promote his recently published biography Beyond the Wand, Felton said, "I love the man deeply." We all have busy schedules and don't get to spend as much time with our loved ones as we'd like. And yet, I have always thought of him as a brother. Extreme esteem for him.

The actor continued by saying that Radcliffe gives off an exciting vibe whenever he enters a room. In retrospect, Felton said, "it was crucial to me how vital his excitement and, eventually, his professionalism goes down the ranks."

And on the other, there's Draco, who he portrayed as "somewhat darker," with "extremely powerful parents," "loads of money," "a big house," and "all the toys," but also as a "bully" and "someone that can't find a way of expressing his light" because he's never been shown any. Of course, these generalizations are oversimplified, but they capture the essence, in my opinion.

Felton also discusses his late costar in the Harry Potter films, Robbie Coltrane (who passed away at the age of 72), in his new memoir. According to Felton, the young actors (which also starred Emma Watson and Rupert Grint) benefited greatly from the wisdom of the compassionate Coltrane.

According to the author, Robbie was constantly harping on the fact that our mission wasn't to find a cure for cancer. In other words, we weren't trying to save the planet. We weren't trying to be anything more than filmmakers. So we need to keep it in mind, not get too cocky, and enjoy the ride as much as possible.

In other words, Felton thinks he had more than a little of Hagrid in him, the great jolly giant who kept his focus on what mattered most.