Kirshnik Khari Ball, Also Known As Rapper Takeoff In Migos, Shot At Houston Party And Is Now Dead

Migos is one of the biggest hip-hop groups in the industry and has a large fan base. All members of the Migos are appreciated however recent news tells that Kirshnik Khari Ball, also known as Takeoff has been shot dead at a party in Houston.

According to reports, the party was a small gathering at a bowling alley. Kirshnik was present with his fellow bandmate Quavious Keyate Marshall and was rolling some dice with him when the shooting happened.

However, Quavious was not harmed in the shooting. According to the police, a man had been shot in his head or neck. Officers reported responded to reports of a shooting after 2:30a.m at 810 Billards and Bowling. There were dozens of people gathered on a balcony outside of the bowling alley which was on the third floor.

According to reports, two other people had been injured in the shooting as well. However, while the security guards in the area had heard the shooting, they did not catch the person who did it. Thus, no arrests have been made yet.

The news of his passing shocked many of his fans and followers. Friends were quick to speak up on social media about the injustice of the shooting and to pay their respects to him. Boxer Chris Eubank Jr wrote on Twitter, “Can't believe I'm having to say this again about another young black star being killed for no reason, something has to change in the industry."

Fans have been heartbroken by the news. The comments on all of Takeoff’s recent posts have fans commenting about their despair and wishing him a restful death. Comments are flooded with people telling Takeoff that he inspired them through his music when he was alive and he will continue to do so even after his death. The news has come as a massive shock to fans who still cannot process it. Migos themselves have not addressed the situation yet.