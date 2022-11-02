Cassie Lang Actor Kathryn Newton Talks About Her Role In Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantum Mania

Marvel Cinematic Universe's Phase 5 will be kicking off with the third installment of the Ant-Man franchise titled Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantum Mania. The trailer for the film was recently released and it has revealed a lot.

The film will be featuring the return of many beloved old characters such as Scott Lang played by Paul Rudd, Hope Van Dyne played by Evangeline Lilly, Hank Pym, played by Michael Douglas, and Jannet Van Dyne played by Michelle Pfeiffer.

But in addition to the old characters, the film will also be introducing some new characters to the mix. First and foremost is the villain of the film, Kang the Conquerer played by Jonathan Majors, and secondly is Scott's daughter Cassie Lang, played by Kathryn Newton.

Cassie is technically not a new character as she has been present in all Ant-Man movies with a brief cameo in Avengers: Endgame but in all those movies Cassie was played by a different actress as the movies showed her growing up.

In the latest installment, Cassie will be played by Kathryn Newton. In a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, the actress has talked about what the movie will hold for Cassie's story line. Here is what the actress said:

"I'm really not perfect and I'm super impatient and I wanna be a hero but I have no idea what I'm doing and I think Cassie Lang is like that. She's just trying to figure out how to be a good person and you know, making a lot of mistakes. She's kind of a mess and so am I... You're definitely gonna see some of that. But a good heart."

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantum Mania will be coming out on the 17th of February in theatres world wide and will be kicking of the 5th phase of Marvel movies.

The big bad of the 5th phase is Kang the Conquerer and fans are excited to see that he is being introduced in the very first movie.