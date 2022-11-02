In Other Words, Brian Austin Green Has No Problem With Megan Fox And Machine Gun Kelly Having A Child Together

The former cast member of Beverly Hills, 90210, who is now 49 years old, stated that he had no problem with his ex-wife Megan Fox and her fiance, Machine Gun Kelly having a child together.

Green told E! News on Monday, "I think that'd be fantastic," adding that he and Sharna Burgess' 4-month-old son, Zane, are the center of attention for his 10-year-old son, Fox Noah, 8-year-old son Bodhi, and 6-year-old daughter Journey.

He went on to say that things would be the same for them with Megan. And the reality is that because they miss [Zane] so much, it is tough for them to leave and go over to her place, which is a challenge for them.

Therefore, the fact that I can go to her place and enjoy the same experience there is lovely. The actor is also the parent of son Kassius, who is 20 years old and was born through his relationship with his ex-fiancée Vanessa Marcil. Naturally, he's become an expert in the art of co-parenting.

We don't get into fights with the kids about how to spend their time. Green mentioned that he and Fox try to switch Christmas Eve and Christmas Day as their primary holiday celebrations each year. We have a healthy relationship as co-parents.

In 2020, the couple that had been married for nearly a decade decided to end their union and call it quits.

We are willing to adapt to new circumstances. Our schedules are completely ridiculous, which is something that both she and I are well aware of. Therefore, we should make the most of the time we have. He explained that it is beautiful and that we fully support the other parent having time with the child.

People make the mistake of going through with a divorce while concerned about how it will affect their children... However, I do not believe that to be the case. It is not feasible to divorce without the children being affected in some way by the decision.