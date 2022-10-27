At The Time 100 Next Event, Machine Gun Kelly Gave A Speech In His Freestyle Format

MGK performed at the Time 100 Next event, recognizing and celebrating new leaders. Nevertheless, the pop rapper was required to complete after some formidable competitors.

When activist Nalleli Cobo told about how she developed cancer due to living near chemicals and how this ordeal rendered her incapable of having children, the audience was moved to tears. At 19, Nalleli Cobo organized a coalition that successfully closed down a toxic oil drilling site in her village. She did this at the age of 19.

The audience was inspired by the words of George Matthew Johnson, a queer novelist, and author of the book All Boys Aren't Blue. Johnson spoke about the significance of paying respect to one's ancestors.

The crowd, which featured awardees Jennette McCurdy and Lily Collins as well as emcee Keke Palmer, was kept in stitches by actor and writer Joel Kim Booster, who joked about how one becomes gay by admiring Lucy Lawless, Angelina Jolie, Michelle Yeoh, and any other lady who has smashed a man's skull with her thighs onscreen.

Kelly didn't get the memo that said everyone should raise a glass to someone or something that influenced their lives.

Kelly shared her story with the crowd, which included her partner, Megan Fox, saying, "I was asked to deliver my speech just thirty minutes ago, so I don't have one, but um, I woke up today and felt funny." As far as I can tell, tonight will be a long one, as there is a solar eclipse, a new moon, three planets in conjunction with Scorpio, and a square between Pluto and Uranus.

He acknowledged the other people being honored, one of whom was Johnson, by saying, "The art of reading is dying in our day." So, Johnson was one of the people being honored. Additionally, he mentioned that we are affiliated with the publication Time, a magazine you read.