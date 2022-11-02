For Halloween, Kendall Jenner Wore A Cucumber Costume

Several months after she became famous for her inability to cut a cucumber properly, Kendall Jenner made fun of herself by dressing up as the vegetable for Halloween. She wore a cucumber costume.

In a shot uploaded to her Instagram account on Monday, the model, who is 26 years old, can be seen wearing a full cucumber costume, dark green leggings, and stiletto boots.

The star of Keeping Up with the Kardashians wrote in the caption of the photo that she was also holding a knife, "I'm giving out fruits and vegetables tonight."

The model, who played her part by carrying a knife, also shared a video of the gag outfit on Tik Tok, accompanied by a soundtrack discussing racy outfits in the context of the film Mean Girls.

Fans praised Jenner for continuing the prank on other social media sites, even though she disabled remarks on the video-sharing app where they were previously posted. Someone who is one of her 262 million Instagram followers wrote, "THIS IS TOO ICONIC."

Another individual chimed in and said that there are only three things in life that are certain: death, paying taxes, and Kendall giving birth on Halloween. Someone else laughed and asked, "Did you have the chef cut that for you?" Or have you mastered the art of cutting with that knife?

Following the airing of an episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians in which it was revealed that the founder of 818 Tequila did not know how to cut a cucumber properly, he was subjected to criticism.

Despite claims from her family that Jenner was upset by the online backlash, the model was able to use social media to poke fun at the terrible event in the days that followed.

In the meantime, it appears like Jenner has been honing her skills in the kitchen. She recently posted a picture to her Instagram account that showed a fruit, a knife, and a chopping board, along with the remark, "here we go again."