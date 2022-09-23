Kris Jenner Recently Admitted That She Owns A Beverly Hills Condo That She Had Completely Forgotten About

On Thursday's episode of "Kardashians," Kris Jenner gave fans a behind-the-scenes glimpse inside her Beverly Hills apartment, but she didn't give a tour since she had forgotten she was the house's owner.

The grandmother, age 66, said to Khloé Kardashian in the second season premiere, "This is a cute little apartment if I must say so myself." One of the people responsible for The Good American joked that Jenner had forgotten she owned the building.

Kim Kardashian, 38, recently questioned her mother, a talent manager, about the last time she visited the luxury unit, to which she responded, "It's my Santa's workshop and my gift wrapping station."

If only I were rich enough... Kardashian said to her in a fake British accent, "Oh, I have a condo in Beverly Hills," implying that she had forgotten she owned any real estate. The thought never even crossed my mind!

I completely disregarded that! With her own British accent, Jenner added her two cents. After some back-and-forth, she revealed in a confessional that she bought the apartment so she could be near her mother, Mary Jo "MJ" Campbell, and her cousin, Cici Bussey.

Actually, I forgot it was there for a while, Jenner joked. Do you agree that's completely absurd? Together, she and Kardashian threw out the expired food and over twenty bottles of champagne that had been sitting in the condo's mostly underused refrigerator.

Jenner justified keeping alcohol on hand "in case of emergency." Then she proposed throwing the garbage bag over the edge onto the street, where it might be picked up later, an idea Kardashian quickly shot down.

Jenner made concessions, and an unseen individual removed the garbage can lid and took the bag away. People made fun of and criticized Jenner's wealth in social media posts about her abandoned property.

Having as much money as Kris Jenner did when she forgot she possessed a swanky Beverly Hills condo. It's not just that she exclusively uses it over the holiday season but, as one admirer pointed out on Twitter.