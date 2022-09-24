Kendall Jenner Claims That She Didn't Stress Out Before Her First Major Runway Show

The supermodel took a trip down memory lane and spoke up about the ribbed V-neck top with a nipple-baring cutout that she dressed for the Marc Jacobs Fall 2014 show in an episode of the Life in Looks series published in Vogue.

Jenner recalls that this was her first time walking in a high-fashion event and that it was for Marc Jacobs. But, to tell you the truth, I had a hard time accepting that I was there.

She mentioned that she was quite relaxed even though her breasts were exposed, and she added that she was game when it came time for the disclosing moment. Since I don't have any issues with the nipple, that didn't make me feel any more anxious. To tell you the truth, my response was, "Dope, anything they want."

At this point, Jenner, a seasoned catwalk, reflected on the training she underwent when she was 18 years old to polish her strut.

I recall going into my agency and receiving a walking lesson because I wasn't sure what I was supposed to do at the time. She said that she thought she took the advice too literally, and that's why she ended up being extremely stiff when she stepped out on the runway.

At the beginning of this month, the founder of 818 Tequila made his way back to New York Fashion Week.

Jenner dazzled the star-studded crowd as she walked the Proenza Schouler SS23 show at the Hall Des Lumieres. She wore a white dress with crochet and fringe detailing and paired it with pillowy platform sandals. Bella Hadid, who has been a close friend of Jenner's for a long time and is a fellow fashionista, accompanied Jenner and wore a gold dress with sheer chain links.

At the Vogue World: New York presentation on September 12, she even extended her streak of see-through costumes by wearing a head-to-toe Prada look consisting of a translucent dress layered over a tank top and black briefs. She wore this ensemble.