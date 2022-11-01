Nicola Peltz Beckham Speaks Up About Talk Of Feud With Victoria Beckham Over Not Using Her Wedding Dress

The internet loves drama and loves to see the outcomes of it as well. Rumors of a feud between Victoria Beckham and Nicola Peltz Beckham have been circulating over the topic of Nicola not using Victoria’s wedding dress. However, Nicola has recently come forward to deny these rumors.

According to Nicola, she wanted to use the wedding dress but she was unable to because it had not been altered in time. Nicola married Victoria Beckham’s eldest son Brooklyn at Palm Beach this year in April. The couple has been happily married thus far.

However, Nicola has been bothered by the constant rumors of a feud. She said, “I don’t know why they say feud. I mean, maybe they picked up on something? And now they're labeling it 'feud'? No family is perfect!"

She talked about how the feud came into place. She said, “I think it all started, and I've said this before because I didn't end up wearing Victoria's wedding dress. But the real truth is, I wanted to wear it and I thought it was so beautiful that Brooklyn's mom got to make that for me! And I was excited to wear it! And I didn't end up wearing it.”

She also mentioned that Victoria herself had told her mother that the dress couldn’t be worn because it couldn’t be altered on time. The feud seems to be non-existent however it seems the internet is trying to make it happen.

Nicola also paid her tributes to other members of the family calling them sweet and good people. She also opened up about the hope that the two would start a family soon. She said, “We want a big family. He has three siblings, I have seven.”

However, Nicola is denying the rumors of any feud happening between her and Victoria Beckham and is claiming that any news of a feud is wrong. Fans seem to believe her as both she and Brooklyn have denied the claims of a feud.