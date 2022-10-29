Drew Barrymore Recalls Her Daughter's Encounter With Her Future Best Friend, Harper Beckham, At A Park

With the help of their daughters, Drew Barrymore and Victoria Beckham demonstrate an emotional bond between themselves.

Barrymore, who is 47 years old, has a conversation with Beckham, who is 48 years old, and discloses that their children have mutual acquaintances in a preview for the episode of her talk show series titled after her that will air on Friday.

Barrymore explains that she had traveled to London to engage in the most recent film I created and that while she was there, she brought her daughters, Frankie, 8, and Olive, 10, along with her.

My daughter remembers that she and I went to a park on one occasion, and nobody there knew us, yet she still managed to make friends there. That she found someone to talk to made me so happy... It was your daughter, Harper, as it proved out.

Beckham then tells Barrymore that his daughter Harper, who is 11 years old, has always enjoyed playing with her girls since they are such gorgeous little girls. Likewise, Beckham says that Harper has enjoyed becoming acquainted with Barrymore's daughters.

Earlier in the month, Harper and her siblings Cruz, 17, Romeo, 20, and Brooklyn, 23, came out to express their love for their mother. At the same time, she participated in Paris Fashion Week and held her first fashion presentation.

I love every one of you so very much x Beckham posted a family photo that she had posted to her Ig account, which included her husband, David Beckham, all four of her children, and her daughter-in-law, Nicola Peltz Beckham.

The star's extended family was also present at the fashion show, making it a genuine gathering of the whole clan. In addition to Beckham's sister, Louise Adams, his parents, Jacqueline and Anthony Adams were present to offer their support.

The month before last, Barrymore marked the birthday of her oldest daughter Olive, who turned ten years old. I hope you have a wonderful birthday, Olive... How much have you developed? Today you are double digits. Your ears will be pierced later today. Today marks the beginning of many things; she started a post in her honor today.