In 2022, Lizzo Will Be The Most Convincing Marge Simpson For Halloween

This past weekend, the singer for Truth Hurts got into the Halloween spirit in a big way, donning three wonderfully inventive costumes, one of which was a look that was spot-on accurate to represent Marge Simpson.

To complete her transformation into Marge Simpson, Lizzo colored her entire body yellow, sported the cartoon character's distinctive sky-high blue hairdo, and accessorized with a green sequined outfit, a red beaded necklace, and scarlet pumps.

Her admirers and prominent pals expressed their delight at her commitment, with Andy Cohen posting "OMG I love" and rapper Latto adding "U KILLING HALLOWEEN SIS" in response to her post. As if you could ever become more iconic, another admirer commented, while a third referred to her outfit as utter perfection.

Grammy winner Lizzo's other two costumes were a bit more subtle. First, she dressed up as rapper Blueface's girlfriend, Chrisean Rock, and then she channeled Woo Wop, the emo child star of a popular TikTok. Both of these outfits could have been more obvious.

And while Lizzo was forced yet again to defend herself against fat-shaming remarks on Twitter, Chrisean gave the mimicry her approval stamp on Instagram. Chrisean is Lizzo's real-life sister.

Oh.. it isn't over! was the response that singer Lizzo gave on Monday to a tweet from Rolling Stone that referred to her as the Queen of Halloween 2022. The tweet congratulated Lizzo on her Halloween costumes and called her the "Queen of Halloween 2022." And it appears that Lizzo has more Halloween costumes planned for this year.

The artist known as Good as Hell might make an appearance at the annual Halloween party hosted by Heidi Klum, which has recently received a lot of attention, to show off her most recent and impressive costume. However, if this is the case, she will face stiff competition because one of the judges on America's Got Talent is famous for her outrageous outfits, which frequently involve bizarre prosthetics and special effects makeup.