Whoopi Goldberg Has Stated That Nicki Minaj, Lizzo, And Keke Palmer Should All Be In Sister Act 3

The EGOT winner, now 66 years old, appeared on Charlamagne Tha God's Comedy Central talk show Hell of a Week on Thursday, when she tantalized viewers about a possible Sister Act 3 and revealed her fantasy cast for the third edition.

Make an invitation to Keke Palmer to join you. She expressed her desire for everyone to enter by saying, "You know, I want everyone to come in." I would like for Lizzo to join us, and I would like everyone else to join us. What is her name, and where can I find her? I'm interested in the girl who has a chest. Nicki [Minaj], I want Nicki to appear!

I want absolutely everyone, and I want as many people as possible who are interested in having fun because I really need to have some fun. Goldberg added.

The discussion was sparked when Charlamagne, who is 44 years old, referred to a recent Twitter post that Palmer, who is 29, had made in which she shared a fan-created poster for the film that went viral and included her in the film alongside Goldberg and Bette Midler.

I thank you all in Jesus Christ's name for bringing this manifestation into my life. She tweeted to Walt Disney Company, "@WaltDisneyCo, this is what they asked for, and I'm just here to transmit it."

Goldberg told Charlamagne after it was announced that she would star in and produce the third film for Disney+ in 2020 with co-producer Tyler Perry that production on the film might begin shortly.

This is what is taking place. ...like she had stated. You should realize that everything takes a very long time, but the script should be with us by the end of this month at the latest. And I do have high hopes that we'll be able to pull ourselves together and get this done sooner rather than later.

Sister Act, in which Goldberg played the role of Deloris Van Cartier (after known as Sister Mary Clarence), was released in 1992 and told the story of a Reno, Nevada, lounge singer who, after watching her mobster boyfriend commit murder, is forced to join a convent.