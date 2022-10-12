To Respond To Kanye West's Monstrous Insult, Lizzo Said, I'm Minding My Fat, Black, Beautiful Business

According to a video released by TMZ, the 34-year-old Grammy Award winner seemed to mention Kanye West's recent attack on her weight when she expressed outrage at people criticizing her for no motherf—ing reason during her show on Friday in Toronto. TMZ received the video.

My name seems to be on everyone's lips in the United States for no apparent reason, and I feel like the whole country is talking about me. I'm minding my own business, which is being obese, black, and attractive! In the video clip, Lizzo is heard saying.

She then asked the audience whether she could seek shelter in the Great White North and even took a stab at finding a Canadian spouse for dual citizenship, which was met with cheers and laughter from the audience. She received a positive response to both of these questions.

Previously, Lizzo was the target of some residual hatred from Ye, 45, during one of the offensive diatribes in his recent controversial sit-down on Fox News's Tucker Carlson Tonight, which yielded several other unsettling statements. Lizzo's comments were made in response to one of Ye's offensive diatribes.

When Lizzo sheds 10 pounds and declares it, the bots, which is a name for like telemarketer calls on Instagram, criticize her for weight loss. This is because the press tries to give out the image that being overweight is the new objective when in reality, it's harmful, he added.

Let's put to one side the question of whether or not it's now in trend and vogue, which it most certainly is not. Or, if someone finds it appealing, West said that everyone is entitled to their opinion on the matter. Nevertheless, it is clinically unhealthy, and for people to advocate something that is clinically unhealthy... is demonic.

West responded to Carlson, who is 53 years old: "It's a genocide of the Black race." Carlson had inquired why particular body types are purportedly perpetuated. They are intent on putting an end to our lives in any manner they can.