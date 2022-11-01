It's Halloween In Hollywood, And The Hocus Pocus Girls—Lili Reinhart, Camila Mendes, And Madelaine Petsch—Are Making An Appearance As The Unforgettable Witchy Trio

This past weekend, the cast members of Riverdale, Lili Reinhart, Camila Mendes, and Madelaine Petsch, got together to dress up as the Sanderson sisters from the movie Hocus Pocus.

Reinhart captioned a picture of the three of them that she uploaded to Instagram on October 30 with the phrase, "It's just a little HOCUS POCUS."

Hustlers actress Petsch, dressed in a purple slip dress and neon green corset with her own theatrical cape, channeled Winifred (Bette Midler) from the film, while Mendes channeled Sarah (Kathy Najimy) with a crimson lace-up top and plaid skirt.

Even their hairdos were spot on, as evidenced by Petsch, 28, who jokingly displayed Midler's gravity-defying curly updo. The CW actresses even got the haircuts exactly perfect.

The Riverdale star who plays Cheryl Blossom simply captioned her shot with the word "SISTAAAAAS." Each of the women also shared individual photos to their own Instagram accounts, along with witty messages that paid homage to the comedic horror film that was released in 1993.

Petsch made a witty remark about the movie in the caption of one of her photos, quoting from it as saying, "This time, if we encounter a teenager, we will kill it." Unbelievable, to say the least. One of the commenters commended you for still being able to make Winifred sensual. "And I adore that you still manage to make Winifred seductive."

Mendes, who plays Dorian Gray on Revenge and is 28 years old, praised makeup artist Jen Tioseco and hairstylist Matthew Collins on Instagram, writing, "You understand the challenge."

In addition, the three individuals commemorated their elaborate costumes by posting to the TikTok account that they all share under the handle "blonde brunette redhead." I Put a Spell On You is from the movie Hocus Pocus, and it is included in a video that also has Reinhart, Mendes, and Petsch dancing and singing along to the song.

The actors wished their fellow witches a Happy Halloween and captioned the video with the phrase.

One user suggested that in the event that a third Hocus Pocus film is produced and it contains yet another flashback scene, the three of you should play the Sanderson sisters when they were in their twenties.