Before His Last Performance In Chicago, Harry Styles And Lizzo Reunited Backstage

During the Love On Tour, Lizzo attended the last show in Chicago, where Harry Styles performed and chilled out backstage.

The 34-year-old Truth Hurts singer posted on Twitter, "Anyway... I had so much fun with Harry yesterday." The tweet was accompanied by a photo of herself high-fiving the 21-year-old Harrys House singer.

Their get-together took place on the final night of Styles' six-night residency at the United Center while Lizzo was performing there on Sunday as part of her world tour. It was in 2019 that the Late Night Talking singer, now 28 years old, sang Lizzo's song "Juice" while performing in the BBC Radio 1 Live Lounge. This was the beginning of their romance.

I just think she's incredible. She is, without a doubt, one of the fascinating musicians currently active in the industry. Styles commented that she is the epitome of what an artist should be: true to themselves and their work.

While all was going on, Styles performed at the second weekend of the Coachella music festival in April and brought out Lizzo. Onstage with Styles, Lizzo sang Gloria Gaynor's iconic I Will Survive, and the two later performed a duet of What Makes You Beautiful, One Direction's smash hit from 2011.

During their concerts in Indio, California, the two wore matching pink dresses and oversized feathered jackets while belting out each song. They also planned their attire so that they could look good together.

According to a tweet posted by the venue last month, Styles delayed the first gig of the Chicago trip because he wanted to err on extreme caution.

The Harry Styles concert that was supposed to take place tonight at the United Center in Chicago has been moved to Monday, October 10, 2022, because members of the band and crew are sick. The new date is Thursday, October 6, 2022.