A Recent Instagram Comment From Megan Fox Describes Machine Gun Kelly As Destroyably Handsome

After the rocker published a thirst trap on the internet, Jennifer's Body star contacted her beautiful fiancé, Machine Gun Kelly, and requested him to help her become pregnant.

There has never been somebody with a delicate bone structure like you on this planet. Fox, who is 36 years old, weighed in on images of the rapper, who is 32 years old, taken at the Time 100 Gala.

Stunningly beautiful and exquisitely attractive. And you are 6 feet 5? Kill me or get me pregnant. Those are the only two choices available. MGK, whose actual name is Colson Baker, appeared in the images dressed as the Targaryen character from Game of Thrones. He wore a sheer, bedazzled corset, a latex shrug, and slacks, and he tied his platinum blond hair into a tight bun.

The Transformers actress went to the event in New York City with MGK before she started gushing about her fiance online. But, of course, MGK was there to support her.

Fox is already the mother to sons Noah, 10, Bodhi, 8, and Journey, 6, all of whom she shares with her ex-husband Brian Austin Green, while MGK and his ex-wife Emma Cannon split custody of their daughter Cassie, who is 13 years old. And even though Fox wishes to increase the size of her family, the actress is certainly not a stranger to coping with mommy-shamers on the internet.

She fired back at a social networking troll who had inquired where her children were while posting a series of racy photos to Instagram around a week ago. The troll had confronted her about the images.

Wait, wait wait. I…have kids?!? She shot back at a troll who had remarked negatively on her seductive selfies. Oh my god, I knew there was something else I had forgotten!! As she continued, she yelled for someone to phone the valet at the Beverly Hills hotel immediately.

My last memory of them is from when we were at that location. So it's possible that anyone brought them to the lost and found. The actress had completed her separation from Green, 49, just one month before the engagement between Fox and MGK, which took place in January.