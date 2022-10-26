On February 17th, You Can Catch Paul Rudd, Evangeline Lilly, Michelle Pfeiffer, And Michael Douglas In Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantum Mania

The first trailer for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania was released by Marvel Studios on Monday and included Paul Rudd's comeback as Scott Lang. After being portrayed in the first season of Loki, Jonathan Majors's adversary Kang The Conqueror makes his debut in this third installment, which again features Peyton Reed at the helm.

According to a summary, once the heroes have been transported into the Quantum Realm, they will start interacting with weird new species and starting on a journey that will challenge them past the boundaries of what they believed was possible. But, of course, this will require them to go beyond what they thought was possible.

In the preview, Kang promises that if you assist me, he will get you home safely and offer you additional time. The question is, what are you going to do, Ant-Man?

In addition to Evangeline Lilly's comeback as Hope Van Dyne, nicknamed The Wasp, Michelle Pfeiffer and Michael Douglas will also reprise their roles as Hope's parents, Janet Van Dyne and Hank Pym, respectively. Kathryn Newton, who is most known for her role in the horror film Freaky, will now play Scott Lang's grown daughter Cassie. There is also a cameo appearance by Bill Murray in this trailer.

Reed stated in an interview with Entertainment Weekly in July that when creating the third Ant-Man movie, we intended to do some things so differently than we did in the previous two.

He elaborated, "We actually intended to take a drastic turn to the left and create a film that was further epic, but we also desired to continue moving the tale along in terms of these familial relationships and everything going on with Scott and Hope and Cassie."

Reed stated that since Cassie is now 18 years old, it's possible that Scott doesn't know how to interact with her as an adult because of the events of Endgame, which caused him to lose those five years of his life.